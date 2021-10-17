Bank of Montreal Can Buys 37,136 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $77,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

