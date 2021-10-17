Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,559,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 91.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.