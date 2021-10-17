Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 4,456.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.84.

