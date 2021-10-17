Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 425.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $26.93 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

