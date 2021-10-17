Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.33 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.89 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.