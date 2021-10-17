Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.35 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 486.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $6,212,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

