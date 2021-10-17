Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.43 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 291.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.93 and a 52-week high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.84.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

