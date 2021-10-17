Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.