Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $6.05 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

