Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 35,785.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $16,045,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 560.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 151,392 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.