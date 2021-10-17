Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.64 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.57 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,957.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

