Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLYM opened at $24.23 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

