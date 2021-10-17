Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

