Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 4,752.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 85.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 179,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 31.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

