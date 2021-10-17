Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.30% of inTEST worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 14.8% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 127.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 51.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of INTT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

