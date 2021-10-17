Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Absolute Software worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Absolute Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 19.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 5.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 228,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18,981.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 132,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.