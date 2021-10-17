Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 2,458.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.10 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

