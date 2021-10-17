Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGP. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.01.

NYSE TGP opened at $17.13 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

