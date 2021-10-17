Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.38 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

