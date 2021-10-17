Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.55 Million in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.04% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,062,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QFTA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

