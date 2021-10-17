Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.65 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 194,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter.

GNR opened at $54.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.