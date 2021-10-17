Bank of Montreal Can Invests $2.68 Million in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

