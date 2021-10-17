Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

NYSE ADEX opened at $9.74 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.