Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 40,207 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

