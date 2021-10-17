Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 42,310 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

