Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

