Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

