Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1,815.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

