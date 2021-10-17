Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after buying an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

