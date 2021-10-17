Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $146.69 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

