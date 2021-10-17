Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,248 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.29% of County Bancorp worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Shares of ICBK opened at $36.46 on Friday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

