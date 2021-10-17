Bank of Montreal Can Sells 34,362 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

