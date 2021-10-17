Bank of Montreal Can Sells 655,385 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 655,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

