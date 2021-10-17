Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,326 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Materion worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Materion by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

