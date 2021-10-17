Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

