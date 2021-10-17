Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,369 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

