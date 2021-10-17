Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,243 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

