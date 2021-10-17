Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Kforce worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter worth $200,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.