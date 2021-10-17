Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Cassava Sciences worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $854,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

