Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Veeco Instruments worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

VECO stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.