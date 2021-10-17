Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Tompkins Financial worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

