Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of bluebird bio worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

