Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $106.36 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

