Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Hanger worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hanger by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.