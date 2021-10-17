Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of SunCoke Energy worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

