Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Hyatt Hotels worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $86.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

