Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Lemonade worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $65.45 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

