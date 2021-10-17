Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Canopy Growth worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 209,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

