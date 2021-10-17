Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,033 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 702,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

