Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,956 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on SC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

